Ugandan opposition leader charged with treason over protests

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

A judiciary spokesman says Uganda's main opposition leader has been charged with treason and jailed in a remote area in the country's northeast.

Solomon Muyita said Saturday that Kizza Besigye was handed charges late Friday stemming from his attacks on the legitimacy of President Yoweri Museveni, who won a disputed election in February.

Museveni has held power since 1986. Besigye claims he won the election, and there is a video online purportedly showing Besigye being sworn in as Uganda's president.

Muyita said the alleged inauguration of Besigye is one of the reasons for the treason charge, which carries a maximum penalty of death on conviction.

Besigye was charged in the district of Moroto, where he had been flown after being arrested on Wednesday in the capital Kampala.