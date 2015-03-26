UAE gives 10 life sentences in piracy case

A federal court in the United Arab Emirates has convicted 10 people captured during a raid to retake a ship hijacked by Somali pirates and sentenced them to life behind bars.

State news agency WAM says the federal criminal court of first instance in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday found the men guilty of charges related to the hijacking of bulk carrier MV Arrilah-1 last year.

The defendants' lawyer did not immediately comment on the case when reached by phone.

The UAE-owned Arrilah-1 was hauling aluminum when it was attacked in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman on April 1, 2011.

Emirati commandos supported by the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet later retook the vessel and captured the pirates while crew members huddled in a secure room onboard.