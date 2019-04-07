Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Turkish ruling party seeks total recount of Istanbul votes

Associated Press
In this Thursday, April 4, 2019 photo, a woman, backdropped by the Suleymaniye mosque, buys simit, a pretzel-like snack, in Istanbul. The mood among opposition supporters in Turkey's biggest city is one of jubilation but also worry - fear that their win in Istanbul's mayoral race could be overturned in a recount taking place after the ruling party challenged the election results. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ANKARA, Turkey – Turkey's ruling party says it will appeal to the country's top election authority, demanding a full recount of votes cast in Istanbul in the March 31 mayoral election.

Ali Ihsan Yavuz, deputy chairman of the ruling AKP party, spoke Sunday as a recount of votes that were previously deemed invalid was continuing in several Istanbul districts.

In a major upset to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the opposition took control of Ankara, the capital, and won a tight race for Istanbul in the country's local elections. Erdogan's party is contesting some results, claiming that the elections were "tainted."

Yavuz said the party is seeking a total recount of votes in 38 districts in Istanbul, not just of ballot papers that were canceled. He says the opposition party candidate's lead has narrowed to 16,442 votes as a result of the partial recount.