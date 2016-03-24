Turkish jets strike Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

Turkey's military says its jets have carried out new airstrikes targeting Kurdish rebel positions in northern Iraq.

A military statement on Thursday said 12 Turkish F-16 and F-4 jets raided 11 targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, including ammunition depots, bunkers and shelters. It said the air strikes took place on late Wednesday.

It was the third such aerial operation by the Turkish military since a suicide attack, claimed by an off-shoot of the PKK, killed 38 people in Ankara on March 13.

A fragile peace process between the state and the PKK broke down in July. Hundreds of people, including more than 300 Turkish police and soldiers, have been killed in the renewed violence since then.

Turkey and its allies consider the PKK a terror group.