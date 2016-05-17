Turkey's parliament debating government-backed immunity bill

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Turkey's parliament is holding a session to debate a government-backed bill that would strip some legislators of their immunity from prosecution.

The ruling party's proposed constitutional amendment would pave the way for the trial of several pro-Kurdish legislators on terror-related charges and set the stage for their ouster from parliament.

The amendment was put forward after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party, HDP, of being the arm of an outlawed Kurdish rebel movement.

Prior discussions of the amendment, which puts 138 lawmakers at risk of prosecution, have devolved into fistfights. The final vote is expected Friday.

The debate comes amid a surge of violence in the mainly Kurdish southeast of the country where security forces are trying to flush out Kurdish rebels.