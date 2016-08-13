Turkey submitting request to US for Gulen's arrest

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reports that an official request has been prepared for the temporary arrest of United States-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen over his alleged involvement in the abortive coup on July 15.

The request by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's office claims it has determined the coup was staged upon orders by Gulen and that he be arrested prior to the submission of a formal extradition request.

The request has been submitted to Turkey's Justice Ministry on Saturday for it to be relayed to U.S. authorities.

A delegation from the U.S. Justice Department will be arriving on Aug. 22 to discuss extradition. Anadolu reported Saturday that Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced U.S. Vice President Joe Biden would be visiting Turkey during that time.