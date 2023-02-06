Turkey earthquake devastation captured on video

Videos have emerged capturing the devastating aftermath of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, leaving more than 2,300 dead.

In footage taken in the Turkish city of Adana, which is west of the earthquake’s epicenter in Nurdagi, a massive pile of rubble could be seen following the collapse of a high-rise building.

Locals were filmed standing and staring at the debris, while a woman could be heard weeping in the background.

In another clip from the Turkish coastal city of Iskenderun, part of an apartment building is seen leaning over after the first floor appeared to collapse.

The person recording the scene then turns the camera 360 degrees to reveal numerous other collapsed buildings spilling out into the streets.

So far, at least 2,300 people have been confirmed dead following the earthquake, according to the Associated Press.

Over 1,500 of those deaths were in 10 Turkish provinces, and another 8,500 were injured, it added, citing Turkey’s disaster management agency.

Efforts are now ongoing to find survivors among the rubble.