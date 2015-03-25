Tunisia's unease deepens as thousands protest government

Tens of thousands of Tunisians filled the streets of their capital to protest the government, deepening the sense of unease in a country once seen as a regional beacon for the transition to democracy.

The overnight protest Wednesday in front of Tunisia's legislature was among the largest in recent months and included entire families, many of whom draped themselves in the red and white national flag.

Two opposition politicians have been shot dead in the last six months — apparently by the same gun — and protesters allege that the ruling Ennahda Party has failed to protect its people.

Tunisians ousted their longtime dictator in January 2011, touching off the Arab Spring uprisings. The moderate Islamists of Ennahda now run the government in a coalition with two secular parties.