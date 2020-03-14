Trump says Justin Trudeau's wife doing 'very well' after testing positive for coronavirus

President Trump annonced Saturday that Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was doing "very well" after testing positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus strain spreading across the globe.

"Just had a nice conversation with Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau of Canada," Trump tweeted. "Great to hear that his wonderful wife Sophie is doing very well. The United States and Canada will continue to coordinate closely together on COVID-19."

Candian officials announced her diagnosis on Thursday, saying that she had "mild symptoms" and would "remain in isolation for the time being."

Trudeau’s wife issued a statement thanking those who have reached out.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.” The couple have three children, but Trudeau’s wife is the only member of the family with symptoms, the prime minister’s office said.

Canada shut down Parliament and advised against all nonessential travel outside the country Friday while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau governed remotely from his home, in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The incident served as a reminder that the virus had a wide-reaching impact, including on high-ranking officials in government.

“I will remain in self isolation for 14 days. I want to be clear. I have no symptoms and I feel very well,” Trudeau said at a news conference outside his residence in Ottawa. “Technology allows me to work from home.”

On Saturday, Trump told the press that he himself was tested for the virus and was awaiting the results. His comments came as the White House began testing everyone, including members of the press, who came in close contact with the president or vice president.

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said.

According to a pool report, "a man in a suit with a no contact thermometer came through the White House press briefing room and workspaces" around 11:30 a.m. While his name was not immediately available, Deere said he was part of the White House physician's office. At least one unnamed reporter was turned away due to a high temperature.

Trump declared a national emergency on Friday as the pandemic spread throughout the United States and cases continued to grow internationally.

Both he and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., interacted with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and his aide who tested positive for the virus.

"I took my temperature again this morning and I don't have a temperature," Scott, who is in self-quarantine, told Fox News on Saturday. Scott told "Cavuto Live" he had introduced President Bolsonaro during an investment conference on Monday.

Bolsonaro's son said his father tested negative for the virus, but Scott was also in a room with multiple individuals who tested positive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.