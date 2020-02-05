Expand / Collapse search
Migrant Caravan
Published

Truck carrying migrants in Mexico overturns; 1 reported dead, 81 hurt

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A truck filled with Central American migrants flipped over while traveling on a Mexican highway Tuesday, killing one and injuring 81 others.

The deadly accident occurred near San Andres Tuxtla, 320 miles south of Mexico City on Carretera Federal 180 highway, Reuters reported.

“The majority were from Guatemala and others were Hondurans,” Mexico’s National Guard said in a statement.

Migrants are treated by first responders following a crash on a highway in San Andres Tuxtla, Veracruz state, Mexico on Tuesday. (Tamara Corro/Reuters TV via REUTERS)

A Reuters photo of the site showed a white commercial truck overturned in a ditch with the driver's window crushed. Most of the injured migrants were taken to two hospitals.

A temporary shelter was established to treat others injured, Veracruz’s civil protection agency said in a statement.

The incident comes as migrants continue to try and evade Mexican authorities on their journey to the United States. Mexico has stepped up immigration enforcement amid pressure from the Trump administration to prevent migrants from reaching the southern border.