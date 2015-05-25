Troops from Chad, Niger retake northeastern Nigerian town from Boko Haram extremists

next Image 1 of 3

Soldiers from Niger and Chad have retaken a Nigerian town from Boko Haram, another victory in a regional campaign to wrest back control of swaths of Nigeria from the Islamic militants.

Col. Michel Ledru of Niger's army said Wednesday that Damasak was regained over the weekend. On Wednesday, an Associated Press photographer in the town said it was largely deserted, except for 2,000 troops from Niger and Chad and a handful of civilians.

Damasak, just a few miles (kilometers) from the border with Niger, had signs of its occupation by the militants. Walls were covered in their writings and the extremists' black and white flag still flew above some buildings. Bullet-ridden vehicles were abandoned in the streets.

Boko Haram has been fighting a six-year insurgency to create an Islamic state.