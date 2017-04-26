Trekker missing for 47 days rescued in Nepal, friend dead

next Image 1 of 3

Trekking officials in Nepal say they have a rescued a Taiwanese man who was missing on a mountain for 47 days, but his girlfriend had died just three days before they were discovered.

Asian Trekking agency official Madhav Basnet said 21-year-old Liang Sheng-yueh was found Wednesday on the ledge of a waterfall and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the capital, Kathmandu. He said the body of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Liu Chen-chun, was also taken to the capital.

A doctor at Grande Hospital in Kathmadu, Ajay Singh Thapa, said the rescued man was in good health with no major injuries, and that it appeared he had survived on water and salt for most of the time.