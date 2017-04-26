Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published

Trekker missing for 47 days rescued in Nepal, friend dead

By | Associated Press
  • b4144a3b-
    Image 1 of 3

    Taiwanese man Liang Sheng-yueh talks to a doctor at the Grande Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Trekking officials in Nepal say they have a rescued the Taiwanese man who was missing on a mountain for 47 days, but his girlfriend had died just three days before they were discovered. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) (The Associated Press)

  • b4144a3b-
    Image 2 of 3

    A family member gives water to Taiwanese man Liang Sheng-yueh at the Grande Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Trekking officials in Nepal say they have rescued the Taiwanese man who was missing on a mountain for 47 days, but his girlfriend had died just three days before they were discovered. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) (The Associated Press)

  • 8be8725a-
    Image 3 of 3

    Taiwanese man Liang Sheng-yueh receives treatment at the Grande Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Trekking officials in Nepal say they have a rescued the Taiwanese man who was missing on a mountain for 47 days, but his girlfriend had died just three days before they were discovered. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) (The Associated Press)

KATHMANDU, Nepal – Trekking officials in Nepal say they have a rescued a Taiwanese man who was missing on a mountain for 47 days, but his girlfriend had died just three days before they were discovered.

Asian Trekking agency official Madhav Basnet said 21-year-old Liang Sheng-yueh was found Wednesday on the ledge of a waterfall and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the capital, Kathmandu. He said the body of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Liu Chen-chun, was also taken to the capital.

A doctor at Grande Hospital in Kathmadu, Ajay Singh Thapa, said the rescued man was in good health with no major injuries, and that it appeared he had survived on water and salt for most of the time.