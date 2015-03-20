Train derails in Rio de Janeiro; No injuries reported, chaos for commuters heading to work

A commuter train in Rio de Janeiro has left the tracks and hit a pole supporting power lines, causing no injuries but sowing plenty of chaos for the public transportation system.

Officials say that some cars left the tracks at a low rate of speed as the train was slowing down Wednesday, nearing a station in a northern part of the city.

Live television images showed little to no damage to the train, but bent iron poles and downed power lines that feed energy to the train system.

Commuters in the train were stranded and forced to walk along the tracks to the next station. The accident happened at about 5 a.m., crippling the train system for thousands heading to work.