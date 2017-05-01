Train derails in Germany; no injuries immediately reported

German police say a high-speed train has derailed in Dortmund, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The national Bundespolizei posted a photo on Twitter showing a picture of the train partially off the tracks, but with no cars turned over.

The agency said the last three of the train's seven carriages had derailed for unknown reasons, and that all passengers have been taken off the train.

The Bundespolizei said the train and tracks were "seriously damaged" and it was unclear how long the stretch of track where the derailment happened would be closed.

Police in Dortmund referred all comment to their officer on the scene, who could not immediately be reached Monday evening.

The train was on its way from Duesseldorf to Berlin.