Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update June 14, 2015

'Topless tourist' returns to Britain, apologizes for posing

By | Associated Press
June 12, 2015: Canadian Danielle Petersen, 22, center right, and left, Eleanor Hawkins, 24, left, of Britain are escorted by police as they leave court in Kota Kinabalu, in eastern Sabah state on Borneo island, Malaysia.

June 12, 2015: Canadian Danielle Petersen, 22, center right, and left, Eleanor Hawkins, 24, left, of Britain are escorted by police as they leave court in Kota Kinabalu, in eastern Sabah state on Borneo island, Malaysia. (AP)

LONDON – Eleanor Hawkins has returned to England and apologized to the people of Malaysia for having posed topless on a sacred mountain.

The student, who served a three-day jail term in Malaysia's Sabah state before being set free, says she knows her actions had been wrong.

She said Sunday that "I know my behavior was foolish and I know how much offense we all caused to the local people of Sabah. For that, I am truly sorry."

Hawkins was one of four foreigners charged in Malaysia after removing their clothes and posing for a photograph on Mount Kinabalu.

The 23-year-old seemed near tears as she read a statement outside her family's home in Draycott, 120 miles (195 kilometers) north of London. She says she's relieved to be home.