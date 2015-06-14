'Topless tourist' returns to Britain, apologizes for posing

Eleanor Hawkins has returned to England and apologized to the people of Malaysia for having posed topless on a sacred mountain.

The student, who served a three-day jail term in Malaysia's Sabah state before being set free, says she knows her actions had been wrong.

She said Sunday that "I know my behavior was foolish and I know how much offense we all caused to the local people of Sabah. For that, I am truly sorry."

Hawkins was one of four foreigners charged in Malaysia after removing their clothes and posing for a photograph on Mount Kinabalu.

The 23-year-old seemed near tears as she read a statement outside her family's home in Draycott, 120 miles (195 kilometers) north of London. She says she's relieved to be home.