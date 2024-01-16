Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iraq

Three armed drones intercepted and shot down near US base in northern Iraq

Tuesday's attack came hours after Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired missiles into northern Iraq

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
close
US airstrike targets Iraqi militia in Baghdad Video

US airstrike targets Iraqi militia in Baghdad

Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot provides details on the major strike on an Iraqi militia leader and the U.S.'s response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

Three armed drones were shot down in Iraq on Tuesday, near where U.S. and other international forces are stationed, officials said.

Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said its forces intercepted and shot down the drones over Erbil airport in northern Iraq at around 5:05 a.m. local time. It did not say if there were any casualties or damage to infrastructure.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Similar previous attacks have been claimed by a group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Iraqi militias.

Tuesday's attack came hours after Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired missiles at what it claimed were Israel's Mossad foreign intelligence "spy headquarters" near the U.S. Consulate in the northern Iraqi city.

IRAN ANNOUNCES STRIKES IN NORTHERN IRAQ, SYRIA

Smoke rising from a building

This image taken from video provided by Rudaw TV shows smoke rising from a building hit by a strike in Irbil, Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Iran has announced that it launched strikes against a "spy headquarters and the gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups" shortly after missiles hit an area near the U.S. consulate in Irbil, the seat of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.  (Rudaw TV via AP)

Four civilians were killed, and six people were injured after the Iranian missiles hit the upscale area near the consulate, according to the Kurdish regional government.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in addition to the strike in Iraq, it had fired several ballistic missiles at "terrorist operations," including Islamic State targets, in Syria and destroyed them.

NAVY SEALS MISSING OFF COAST OF SOMALIA WERE CHASING IRAN-MADE WEAPONS BOUND FOR YEMEN, OFFICIAL SAYS

Map of the Middle East

Iran backs several terror and militia groups that launch attacks on Israel, U.S. forces or other international partners throughout the Middle East. (Fox News)

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have launched near-daily drone attacks on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7

The attacks have been prompted by U.S. support for Israel.

Map of Iraq and Syria

Various militia groups have launched more than 130 attacks on U.S. forces stationed in Iraq and Syria since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conversely, Iran backs Hamas and its rule in the Gaza Strip. Iran also provides support to Hezbollah, a terror group that operates in Syria and Lebanon, which has also launched attacks against Israel in recent months.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.