Thousands turn up in Greek capital Athens to eat vegetables and fruit rejected by stores
ATHENS, Greece – Thousands of Athenians have turned up to consume more than a ton of fruit and vegetables rejected by stores in an event that highlights the waste of food in advanced societies.
Despite the overcast sky, people lined up in a central square in the Greek capital on Sunday to eat briam, a casserole medley of vegetables, such as eggplant, zucchini, carrots and potatoes, as well as a dessert of fruit salad.
The event was part of a global campaign called "Feeding5000."
The organizers, global non-governmental organization Feedback, received the vegetables from farmers after they had been rejected by stores because they were misshapen, but otherwise perfectly edible, they said.
About a third of the annual global foodstuff production gets lost or wasted, Feedback says.