Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update March 27, 2015

Thousands rally against austerity across Greece ahead of Monday's Eurozone meeting

By | Associated Press
  • f4dffa73-
    Image 1 of 3

    Backdropped by Britain's National Gallery in central London, protesters hold placards during a rally to show solidarity with Greece, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015. Hundreds of protesters gathered in support of the new government and the anti-austerity movement in Greece. Greece's new left-wing government is pressing for a short-term "bridge" agreement with eurozone lenders and a longer-term debt relief deal later this year. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (The Associated Press)

  • e1d13980-
    Image 2 of 3

    Protesters draped in Greek flags, one holding also a Cyprus one, left, attend a rally to show solidarity with Greece in central London, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015. Hundreds of protesters gathered in support of the new government and the anti-austerity movement in Greece. Greece's new left-wing government is pressing for a short-term "bridge" agreement with eurozone lenders and a longer-term debt relief deal later this year. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (The Associated Press)

  • 1a1be656-
    Image 3 of 3

    A protester holds a poster with a picture of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right, during a rally to show solidarity with Greece in central London, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015. Hundreds of protesters gathered in support of the new government and the anti-austerity movement in Greece. Greece's new left-wing government is pressing for a short-term "bridge" agreement with eurozone lenders and a longer-term debt relief deal later this year. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (The Associated Press)

ATHENS, Greece – About 15,000 people have gathered in central Athens to support the newly elected government's push for a better deal on Greece's debt.

Protesters are carrying banners denouncing economic austerity and Greece's creditors.

Similar rallies are taking place in several Greek cities and about forty other solidarity gatherings are planned across Europe and in Australia, Brazil and the US.

The Greek government has enthusiastically welcomed these rallies while insisting that they are spontaneous affairs, organized through social media.

On Monday, a gathering of Eurozone finance ministers will consider Greece's proposal for short-term "bridge financing" without the onerous terms previously imposed on the country, until a longer-term solution to Greece's crushing debt is found.

So-called technical level talks with creditor representatives ended Saturday, Greek officials say.