Thousands of Muslims try to flee CAR capital in 2nd major mass exodus in a week's time

Thousands of Muslims tried to flee the capital of Central African Republic in a convoy of trucks and cars stretched as far as the eye can see before it turned back amid taunts from Christian onlookers.

An Associated Press journalist says some cars had as many as 10 people crammed aboard Friday.

Muslims have come under attack from Christian militiamen who opposed a now-dissolved Muslim rebel government that was blamed for scores of human rights abuses.

Earlier this week, a top U.N. official and Amnesty International warned that the exodus of Muslims from Central African Republic is tantamount to "ethnic cleansing."

Most of the displaced are headed to Chad, a neighboring country that is predominantly Muslim.