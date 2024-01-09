Expand / Collapse search
Spain

Thousands of migrants died trying to reach Spain by boat in 2023, officials say

2023 was declared the deadliest year since the Spanish organization began tracking the incidents in 2007

Associated Press
Published
  • More than 6,600 migrants lost their lives attempting to reach Spain by boat in 2023, marking a significant increase from the previous year's toll of 2,390.
  • 2023 was declared the deadliest year since the organization began tracking such incidents in 2007, with most deaths occurring on the Atlantic route.
  • Spain's interior ministry reported a record-breaking 55,618 migrants arriving by boat in 2023, almost doubling the previous year's number.

More than 6,600 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by boat last year, a Spanish non-profit organization said Tuesday.

The figure is more than double the number in the previous year, when the organization, Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders), said 2,390 died.

The organization said 2023 was the deadliest year since it began keeping records in 2007. Most of the 6,618 deaths recorded occurred on the so-called Atlantic route from west Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, just west of Morocco.

The figure included 363 women and 384 children.

Migrants arrive by boat

Migrants are seen arrving by boat at La Restinga dock on the Canary Island of El Hierro on Oct. 21, 2023. A Spanish non-profit organization says more than 6,600 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by boat last year. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Caminando Fronteras says it compiles its own figures from families of migrants and rescue statistics.

Spain’s interior ministry says a record 55,618 migrants arrived in Spain by boat last year, almost double the number in the previous year. The vast majority came on the Atlantic route.