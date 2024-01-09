Thousands of migrants died trying to reach Spain by boat in 2023, officials say

More than 6,600 migrants lost their lives attempting to reach Spain by boat in 2023, marking a significant increase from the previous year's toll of 2,390.

2023 was declared the deadliest year since the organization began tracking such incidents in 2007, with most deaths occurring on the Atlantic route.

Spain's interior ministry reported a record-breaking 55,618 migrants arriving by boat in 2023, almost doubling the previous year's number.

The organization said 2023 was the deadliest year since it began keeping records in 2007. Most of the 6,618 deaths recorded occurred on the so-called Atlantic route from west Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, just west of Morocco.

The figure included 363 women and 384 children.

Caminando Fronteras says it compiles its own figures from families of migrants and rescue statistics.

Spain’s interior ministry says a record 55,618 migrants arrived in Spain by boat last year, almost double the number in the previous year. The vast majority came on the Atlantic route.