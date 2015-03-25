Thousands gather in Istanbul's Taksim Square to demand justice for slain protester

Thousands have gathered in Istanbul's Taksim Square, demanding justice for a protester slain by police fire during demonstrations that have swept Turkey this month.

The protesters on Saturday also denounced the killing of a Kurdish demonstrator by paramilitary police in a mainly Kurdish town a day earlier.

A brutal police crackdown on a peaceful environmental sit-in ignited the nationwide protests against Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.

Four people have died during nearly three weeks of demonstrations.

The demonstrators in Taksim were angry over a court decision that released a police officer from custody pending his trial for the killing of a protester in Ankara.

Earlier Saturday, hundreds in southeast Turkey attended the funeral of the Kurdish youth, who was shot while protesting the construction of a military post.