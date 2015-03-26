Thief in Bosnia steals car with 2 kids in it

Sometimes thieves just get more than they bargained for.

Police in Sarajevo say a man found what he thought was an abandoned car with the engine running. So he jumped in and took off.

Then he realized there were two children in the back seat: a 9-year-old boy crying for his mom and a 3-year-old girl sleeping through the ordeal.

Their mother had just dropped off her nephew at her sister's house Thursday night, and she screamed when she saw her car depart.

Nearby, witnesses then saw the thief abandon the car, get picked up by another vehicle and speed off.

Police said in their statement Friday that a search is under way for the getaway car.