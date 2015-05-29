Expand / Collapse search
December 5, 2015

They were meant to be forever, but Paris' love locks will be dismantled for good

By | Associated Press
    FILE - This Wednesday April 16, 2014 file photo shows a newly wed couple resting on the Pont des Arts in Paris, France.

    FILE - This April 9, 2014 file photo shows love locks fixed on the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, France.

PARIS – Any hope that the love locks clinging to Paris' famed Pont des Arts bridge would last forever will be unromantically dashed by the city council's plan to dismantle them Monday — for good.

The padlocks — signed and locked by lovers on the metal grills on the bridge's sides by lovers — are widely regarded as an eyesore on Paris' most picturesque bridge, which overlooks the Eiffel Tower.

Last summer, they also became symbol of danger after a chunk of fencing fell off under their weight.

The city council said this week that the several hundred thousand padlocks in places around Paris cause "long-term heritage degradation and a risk for visitors' security."

Padlock-proof plexiglass panels will soon replace the Pont des Arts bridge's metal grills.