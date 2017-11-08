The Latest: Zimbabwe's fired VP says he fled after threats

The Latest on firing of Zimbabwe vice president (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Zimbabwe's fired vice president says he has left the country after receiving threats but he vows to return to lead the nation.

Emmerson Mnangagwa says in a statement obtained Wednesday that he had to leave Zimbabwe because of "incessant threats" to him and his family by people who allegedly have tried to kill him in the past.

Mnangagwa says he is safe but does not mention his location.

President Robert Mugabe said he fired Mnangagwa, one of Zimbabwe's two vice presidents, earlier this week for scheming to take power, including by consulting witch doctors.

___

4 p.m.

Zimbabwe's president says he fired his longtime ally for scheming to take power, including by consulting witch doctors.

President Robert Mugabe spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since dismissing Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been seen as Mugabe's potential successor. Now Mugabe's wife appears poised for the role.

The 93-year-old Mugabe told thousands of cheering supporters that Mnangagwa had plotted to take over since becoming a vice president in 2014.

Mnangagwa replaced Joice Mujuru, who had been ousted and accused by Mugabe of using witchcraft to take power.

"We have kicked him out for the same reasons," Mugabe said of Mnangagwa.

First lady Grace Mugabe has been endorsed by ruling party organs to take over from Mnangagwa as vice president, which puts her in prime position to succeed her husband.