The Latest: UN refugee chief says EU deal breaks int'l laws

The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The U.N. human rights chief says the European Union's deal with Turkey to send refugees and migrants back across the Aegean from Greece appears to contravene international human rights laws and standards.

Zeid Raad al-Hussein says the flood of refugees to Europe from places like Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan is "manageable" if the European bloc follows its own laws and principles.

In a statement Thursday, Zeid warned of the prospect of a "deeply problematic knock-on effect" elsewhere in the world if the EU "starts to circumvent international law."

Under the deal that took effect over the weekend, Greek authorities can detain and return newly arrived refugees to Turkey, and the EU will accelerate financial aid to Ankara.

U.N. agencies and international advocacy groups have already raised concerns about the deal.

___

12:30 p.m.

Poland's president has thrown his support behind the government's decision to renege on a deal to accept thousands of refugees amid security concerns raised by Tuesday's attacks in Brussels.

Poland's decision could further affect other countries in the region, some of which have protested the European Union's plan to allocate some 120,000 migrants. Additionally, European leaders last week struck a deal with Turkey aimed at limiting the influx of migrants to Europe.

Poland's anti-migrant government had grudgingly confirmed the previous commitment to take in 7,000 refugees. But following the Brussels attacks Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said "I see no possibility for migrants to come to Poland now."

On Thursday, the spokesman for Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed that decision and said Europe has failed to efficiently check the arriving migrants.