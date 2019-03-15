The Latest: UAE diplomat offers condolence on shooting

next Image 1 of 2

The Latest on global reaction to the deadly shootings in two mosques in New Zealand (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

A top diplomat in the United Arab Emirates is offering his condolences over an attack on mosques in New Zealand that killed at least 40 people.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE's minister of state for foreign affairs, tweeted "heartfelt condolences" to New Zealand on Friday.

Gargash wrote: "Our collective work against violence & hate must continue with renewed vigor. Our thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims."

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, is home to expatriate workers from Australia and New Zealand. The country is a staunch Western ally.

10:25 a.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attacks on mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch calling it the "latest example of rising racism and Islamophobia."

Tweeting in English and Turkish on Friday, Erdogan said: "On behalf of my country, I offer my condolences to the Islamic world and the people of New Zealand, who have been targeted by this deplorable act."

He also wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said 40 people were killed in the attack on two mosques.

Turkey's private NTV news channel quoted Turkish embassy officials as saying there are no Turkish citizens among the dead.