The Latest: Shaqiri jokes about ripped Switzerland shirts

The Latest from soccer's European Championship (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Even Switzerland's players see the funny side of their shirt-ripping issues.

One of the main talking points of the Swiss team's 0-0 draw with France was how easily and often the red shirts shredded.

Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri quipped to broadcasters: "I hope Puma doesn't make condoms."

The German manufacturer makes kits for five European Championship teams, including Italy. The Italians, however, have not yet had a wardrobe malfunction.

Puma's main rival, Adidas, also had an equipment issue during Sunday's match in Lille. The "Beau Jeu" ball designed especially for Euro 2016 burst open when two players converged on it in a second-half challenge.

11:20 p.m.

UEFA's competitions director says there is no fear of teams colluding to produce favorable results in the final round of European Championship group games.

Giorgio Marchetti says there is "little room for speculation" despite teams playing on Wednesday being able to plan how finishing first, second, or third will decide their opponent in the round of 16.

Marchetti says "we think we are pretty safe because there is a need by many teams to win."

Euro 2016 expanded from 16 teams to a 24-team format where four of the six third-place teams advance. A five-step tiebreaker process ranks the third-place teams.

Marchetti says "biscotto" games, where a certain result suits both teams, could happen with the old format.

He says "it is not the fault of the 24-team format."