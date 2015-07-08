Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 5, 2015

The Latest: Pope Francis wraps up time in Ecuador, prepares to travel to Bolivia

    Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he arrives to San Francisco Square aboard the popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, July 7, 2015. On his final full day in Quito Pope Francis pressed his case for a new economic and environmental world order saying the goods of the Earth are meant for everyone and must not be exploited by the wealthy few for short-term profit at the expense of the poor. (AP Photo/Ana Buitron) (The Associated Press)

    IDENTIFIES WOMAN ON THE LEFT - Pope Francis listens to a speech by Imelda Caicedo, left, a delegate of the Ecuadorian coastal farmers association, during his visit to the San Francisco Church in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, July 7, 2015. Francis is making his first visit as pope to his Spanish-speaking neighborhood. He travels to three South American nations, Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (The Associated Press)

    An elderly woman holds a posy of orange and pink flowers as she waits for the arrival of Pope Francis outside the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Presentation of El Quinche, in El Quinche, Ecuador, Wednesday, July 8, 2015. Francis wraps up the first leg of a three-nation South American pilgrimage Wednesday. Next stop on the pope’s South American tour is La Paz, Bolivia, where he will be welcomed by President Evo Morales. (AP Photo/Ana Buitron) (The Associated Press)

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia – Here are the latest developments from Pope Francis' trip to South America:

___

8:45 a.m.

The next stop on the pope's South American tour is Bolivia. He'll be heading there later today.

Before leaving Ecuador, in Quito he'll met with elderly people and give a pep talk to local clergy.

Then he'll head to Bolivia, where church-state tensions over everything from the environment to the role of the church in society are high on the agenda.

In La Paz, Pope Francis will be welcomed by Bolivian President Evo Morales, an Aymara Indian known for his anti-imperialist and socialist stands.

The stop in La Paz is being kept to four hours to spare the 78-year-old pope from the taxing 4,000-meter (13,120-foot) elevation. The rest of his Bolivian stay will be in Santa Cruz.

Francis and Morales have met on several occasions. The most recent meeting was in October when the president, a former coca farmer, participated in a Vatican summit of grassroots groups of indigenous and advocates for the poor who have been championed by Francis.