The Latest: Pope Francis wraps up time in Ecuador, prepares to travel to Bolivia

Here are the latest developments from Pope Francis' trip to South America:

8:45 a.m.

The next stop on the pope's South American tour is Bolivia. He'll be heading there later today.

Before leaving Ecuador, in Quito he'll met with elderly people and give a pep talk to local clergy.

Then he'll head to Bolivia, where church-state tensions over everything from the environment to the role of the church in society are high on the agenda.

In La Paz, Pope Francis will be welcomed by Bolivian President Evo Morales, an Aymara Indian known for his anti-imperialist and socialist stands.

The stop in La Paz is being kept to four hours to spare the 78-year-old pope from the taxing 4,000-meter (13,120-foot) elevation. The rest of his Bolivian stay will be in Santa Cruz.

Francis and Morales have met on several occasions. The most recent meeting was in October when the president, a former coca farmer, participated in a Vatican summit of grassroots groups of indigenous and advocates for the poor who have been championed by Francis.