The Latest: Police report suicide bombing near Afghan mosque

The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

An Afghan police officer says a suicide bomber has blown himself up outside a Shiite Muslim mosque in central Kabul, the capital.

Abdul Rahman tells The Associated Press that the bomber blew himself up on the street about 1,000 meters (1,094 yards) from the Hussainia Mosque just after Friday prayers as worshippers were on their way home.

Rahman said there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths other than the bomber.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place two days before the Muslim holy day of Ashura.

___

1 p.m.

An Afghan official says a Taliban attack on a police checkpoint has left five police dead in western Farah province.

Iqbal Baher, spokesman for the provincial chief of police, says two others were wounded when the militants launched their attack early Friday in Bala Bluk district.

Baher said reinforcements from the Afghan national army arrived after several hours of fighting and pushed the Taliban fighters out of the district. He said the Afghan air force struck three Taliban vehicles as they tried to escape, killing at least 20 Taliban fighters.

There was no immediate statement from the Taliban.