The Latest: Poland withdraws from global migration pact

The Latest on migrants and asylum-seekers in Europe (all times local):

5 p.m.

The Polish government says that it will not support a global compact to promote safe and orderly migration, citing national sovereignty as it joins countries including Hungary, Austria and the United States in rejecting it.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which won't be legally binding, was finalized under U.N. auspices in July. It is due to be formally approved at a Dec. 10-11 meeting in Marrakech, Morocco.

After a meeting of the Polish Cabinet on Tuesday, the government press office released a statement saying the document fails to meet Poland's demands for "strong guarantees of the sovereign right to decide who the countries accept in their territory and the distinction between legal and illegal migration."

___

1:30 p.m.

Italian prosecutors have ordered the seizure of a migrant rescue ship and accused the aid group Doctors Without Borders of illegally disposing of 24 metric tons (26.4 tons) of medical and contaminated waste accumulated during rescues.

Catania prosecutors said Tuesday 24 people were under investigation, including the aid group's Italy personnel and the crew of the Aquarius. In a statement, prosecutors accused them of working with a Sicily-based shipping agency to mix "specialized" waste — including medical equipment and migrants' clothing — with regular garbage to save money.

Prosecutors ordered the immediate sequester of the Aquarius, currently moored in Marseille, as well as of some 460,000 euros ($526,000).

Doctors Without Borders called the decision "disproportionate" and another attempt to criminalize migrant rescues, saying its waste disposal followed all "standard procedures."