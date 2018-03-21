The Latest: Peru lawmakers to investigate president's allies

The Latest on political turmoil in Peru (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Lawmakers from across Peru's political spectrum have agreed to investigate five allies of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski who appear in videos discussing state contracts as payback for blocking the leader's impeachment.

Congressional President Luis Galarreta made the announcement Wednesday after a closed-door meeting spurred by a deepening political crisis.

He said lawmakers would also probe Prime Minister Mercedes Araoz, who has defended Kuczynski against claims that he had a hand in attempts to bribe an opposition lawmaker.

Pressure is building on Kuczynski to resign after the four secretly-shot videos came to light Tuesday.