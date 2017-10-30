The Latest: Ousted leader leaves Catalans guessing next move

next Image 1 of 2

The Latest on the Spain-Catalonia political crisis (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

Ousted Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has posted on social media a photo of a courtyard at the seat of the regional government in central Barcelona.

The ambiguous Instagram post , accompanied by the words "Good morning" in Catalan and a smiley emoticon, has left many guessing if Puigdemont is inside the premises.

The Spanish government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is directly managing affairs in Catalonia. The move came after firing Puigdemont and his Cabinet on Friday in response to the separatist regional government voting to declare independence for the northeastern region of 7.5 million.

Rajoy's government has already taken control of the regional police. He has also dissolved parliament and called an early election for Dec. 21.

9 a.m.

Catalonia's civil servants face their first full work week since Spain's central government overturned an independence declaration by firing the region's elected leaders.

All eyes will be on whether the transfer of power will be smooth or face opposition, which could deepen a month-long political crisis.

There was no immediate sign if ousted regional leader Carles Puigdemont and other members of his deposed Cabinet would try to go to their offices Monday, after the regional parliament proclaimed independence from Spain in a secret ballot Friday.

Puigdemont has vowed peaceful and "democratic opposition" to his Cabinet's dismissal, but he hasn't clarified if that means accepting an early regional election as a way out of the deadlock.

He's likely to be accused of rebellion on Monday for pushing ahead with secession.