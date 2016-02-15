The Latest: Missile hits hospital in north Syria, killing 10

The latest on the civil war in Syria (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

Opposition activists say a missile has struck a children's hospital in a north Syrian town, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the missile hit the hospital in the town of Azaz near the Turkish border on Monday, killing 10 and wounding more than 30.

Activist Bahaa al-Halaby who is based in the northern city of Aleppo says it was a ballistic missile.

The Observatory says the dead include three children and a pregnant woman.

Syrian troops have been on the offensive in northern Syria under the cover of Russian airstrikes since Feb. 1.

9:40 a.m.

A spokeswoman for an international aid agency says a makeshift clinic supported by Doctors Without Borders has been destroyed by an airstrike in northern Syria.

Mirella Hodeib says her group, also known by its French acronym MSF, had no immediate word on casualties from Monday's airstrike in the town of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Russian warplanes targeted the makeshift hospital, destroying it and killing and wounding dozens.

An aid official says at least one patient died and nine Syrian staffers are missing. The official was not authorized to talk to reporters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Syrian troops have been on the offensive in northern Syria under the cover of Russian airstrikes.