The Latest: IOC president Bach speaks at FIFA congress

The Latest on the FIFA election (all times local):

___

10:10 a.m.

IOC President Thomas Bach has told soccer leaders that new standards of governance are now required as they prepare to elect a new president.

In an attempt to prevent corruption, 207 nations were also voting on reforms at soccer's governing body.

Bach told the FIFA extraordinary congress that "we live in a world that is asking new questions ... you can't compare the standards of good governance of yesterday with the requirements of today."

FIFA has been fighting for its future since leading officials, including vice presidents, were indicted in a U.S. bribery and racketeering investigation.

Urging FIFA members to adopt the reforms, Bach says "you have this great chance to turn the page and start a new chapter for football."

Sepp Blatter wasn't at the Zurich congress to hand over power to a new FIFA president because he is serving a six-year ban from soccer for financial mismanagement.

Bach says "you are electing your new team leader. Today you are deciding your new game strategy."

___

9:45 a.m.

Soccer leaders have gathered in Zurich to elect a new FIFA president, with Asian confederation head Sheikh Salman the favorite to succeed Sepp Blatter.

The presidential election is to begin at about 1300 GMT following speeches by the five candidates.

Blatter was re-elected for a fifth term in May but, amid escalating corruption scandals, bowed to pressure four days later and announced he would resign. Blatter was subsequently banned for six years for financial mismanagement.

Before electing FIFA's first new president since 1998, the 207 nations eligible to vote will be asked to approve reforms intended to prevent further corruption and bribery scandals.

Those include preventing presidents from serving more than three four-year terms and reducing their powers.