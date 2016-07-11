The Latest: Chinese airline, Boeing in $4B Farnborough deal

next Image 1 of 3

The Latest on the Farnborough International Airshow (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

China's Donghai Airlines and Boeing have announced that the airline intends to purchase 25 737 MAX 8s and five 787-9 Dreamliners in a deal valued at more than $4 billion.

In a deal announced Monday at the 2016 Farnborough International Airshow, Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines says its fleet expansion will help satisfy the growing travel market and help build its home base as the transportation hub in southern China.

Donghai is converting its business model from cargo services to passenger services and has already order 15 Next-Generation 737-800s and 10 737 MAX 8s in 2013.

Wong Cho-Bau, the chairman of the airline, says it is "committed to introducing new next-generation airplanes that deliver the industry-leading fuel efficiency and passenger comfort."

Donghai Airlines currently has a fleet of 11 Boeing 737-800s serving for more than 10 cities across China.

___

10:50 a.m.

Britain has signed a contract for nine new P-8A Poseidon military aircraft in the first big deal announced at the Farnborough International Airshow.

The Defense Ministry says the cost of delivering the deal, including paying for training of people, infrastructure and necessary support, will be around 3 billion pounds ($3.88 billion) over the next decade.

Boeing said Monday it planned to work with the U.K. government to build a new 100 million pound ($129 million) support and training base for the aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.

Boeing and the U.K. say a new long-term partnership will bring 2,000 new jobs to the U.K.

The deal offers a boost to a government reeling from fears that jobs will be lost amid Britain's decision to leave the European Union.