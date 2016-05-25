Thais upset that 'fresh' orange juice is not what it seems

Thai health officials are conducting surprise inspections of fresh orange juice vendors around the country after photos posted on Facebook showed producers adulterating the juice in big plastic tubs.

Thailand's Food and Drug Administration announced the crackdown Wednesday in response to an uproar over the pictures, which showed a couple diluting orange juice with water streamed from a garden hose, and then adding sugar and orange food coloring.

Small plastic bottles, touted as freshly squeezed, are widely sold at street stalls and small shops for 20 baht ($0.55) and up.

Police arrested the couple in Saraburi province, north of Bangkok, on Monday. Depending on the ingredients found in their concoction, they could face up to two years in jail and a 50,000 baht ($1,400) fine.