Last Update December 7, 2015

Thailand's military-dominated government forms constitution advisory council

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept 9, 2014 file photo, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha leaves after his prayer at the spirit house for good luck before a meeting in the preparation for his cabinet meeting at the government house in Bangkok. Thailand's military has appointed a 250-member advisory group dominated by people close to the traditional ruling elite to help write a new national constitution. The new National Reform Council was officially endorsed by King Bhumibol Adulyadej and was announced Monday, Oct. 6. Prayuth said earlier that the council will consider political, economic, social, environmental, judicial and other matters. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File) (The Associated Press)

BANGKOK – A committee appointed by Thailand's military has selected a 250-member advisory group to help write a new national constitution.

The military abolished an earlier constitution after seizing power in a May 22 coup, and the government is currently operating under a temporary charter.

The new National Reform Council was officially endorsed by King Bhumibol Adulyadej. It will advise a drafting committee which will write a constitution that is supposed to take effect next July.

The country's military rulers say the process will lead to elections next year.

The new council is dominated by people close to the country's traditional ruling elite. It shuns supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who challenged the elite and dominated Thai politics for much of the past 13 years.