Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published
Last Update 27 mins ago

Thai political party slammed with 'fake news' charge

Associated Press

BANGKOK – The deputy leader of an up-and-coming political party contesting Thailand's general election has become the latest target of online content laws after unwittingly sharing a false news article.

A spokeswoman for the Future Forward Party said Tuesday that a representative of the ruling military junta had filed a police complaint accusing Pongsakorn Rodchompoo of violating the Computer Crime Act, which carries a penalty of up to five years' imprisonment.

Pongsakorn admits sharing an article that accused a top junta official of buying cups of coffee for 12,000 baht ($377) each, but says he deleted the post within minutes after learning it originated from a website promoting fake news.

The head of the military government, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, seeks to stay in office after the March 24 election.