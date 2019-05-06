Thai king wrapping up coronation with audience for public

next Image 1 of 2

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is wrapping up three days of coronation ceremonies with appearances before the public and the diplomatic corps.

Vajiralongkorn succeeded to the throne after the 2016 death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades. His formal coronation on Saturday, involving a series of elaborate, centuries-old rituals rooted in Buddhist and Brahmanic traditions, established his status as a full-fledged monarch with complete regal powers.

His planned Monday afternoon appearance on a balcony at the Grand Palace will be the second time the public can see him directly since his coronation. On Sunday night he was carried on a golden palanquin in a spectacular 6 1/2-hour procession through Bangkok's historic quarter.