Thai government to reclassify marijuana as a narcotic, require permits for use

Thailand plans to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic and will issue permits exclusively for medical and research purposes.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently declared a policy reversal, aiming to re-criminalize cannabis by the end of the year.

Recreational usage of cannabis will be prohibited under the new regulation, with licenses mandated for cultivation, export and possession.

Thailand plans to relist cannabis as a narcotic and issue permits only to those who grow and use it for medical purposes and research, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on social media on Thursday.

The comments follow a stunning policy reversal this month by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who pledged to re-criminalize cannabis by the end of the year after it was de-criminalized in 2022.

Recreational use will be barred by a new regulation, Somsak said, with a license required by those who grow, export and possess it for medical and research use, although details of the licensing process were still being worked out.

THAI PM FACES EXPULSION AS COURT ACCEPTS ETHICS PROBE OVER CONTROVERSIAL CABINET APPOINTMENT

"The permit system must not place an unreasonable burden on the public," he said in a post on Facebook, adding that there would be a grace period for the public to adjust.

Pro-cannabis groups have protested against Srettha's move, saying it stands to damage business confidence after thousands of cannabis cafés and dispensaries sprang up after legalization, an industry projected to be worth up to $1.2 billion by 2025.

Thailand has a long tradition of using marijuana to relieve pain and fatigue, and it also finds use in traditional medicine and recipes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Southeast Asian country first legalized cannabis for research and medical use in 2018 and two years ago dropped the plant from the national narcotics list, allowing people to grow, sell and consume it.