Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Drugs
Published

Thai Buddhist monks in temple test positive for meth: report

Backup monks have been sent to the temple to allow people to worship, according to local reports

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four Buddhist monks in Thailand have been sent to rehab after testing positive for methamphetamine, according to reports. 

The monks, including the abbot at a temple in Phetchabun province's Bung Sam Phan district, tested positive for the drug on Monday, Thai officials told an official told Agence France-Presse.

THAI AIRWAYS' OFFERS ‘FLIGHT TO NOWHERE’ THAT WILL FLY OVER SACRED BUDDHIST SITES

Buddhist monks of the Dhammakaya sect sit anticipating police raid outside the Dhammakaya sect temple in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, Thailand. Four Thai Buddhist monks have been sent to rehab after testing positive for methamphetamine, according to reports. 

Buddhist monks of the Dhammakaya sect sit anticipating police raid outside the Dhammakaya sect temple in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, Thailand. Four Thai Buddhist monks have been sent to rehab after testing positive for methamphetamine, according to reports.  (The Associated Press)

"The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making," said the official, Boonlert Thintapthai.

Merit-making is a Buddhist practice that involves followers donating food to monks as a good deed. More monks will be sent to the temple to resume operations inside. 

Thailand is a major drug transit point for methamphetamine coming from neighboring Myanmar, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said. 

Methamphetamine crystals.

Methamphetamine crystals. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.