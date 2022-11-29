Thai Buddhist monks in temple test positive for meth: report
Backup monks have been sent to the temple to allow people to worship, according to local reports
Four Buddhist monks in Thailand have been sent to rehab after testing positive for methamphetamine, according to reports.
The monks, including the abbot at a temple in Phetchabun province's Bung Sam Phan district, tested positive for the drug on Monday, Thai officials told an official told Agence France-Presse.
"The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making," said the official, Boonlert Thintapthai.
Merit-making is a Buddhist practice that involves followers donating food to monks as a good deed. More monks will be sent to the temple to resume operations inside.
Thailand is a major drug transit point for methamphetamine coming from neighboring Myanmar, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said.
