Tevez set to join Juventus from Manchester City

Argentinian international striker Carlos Tevez looks poised to end his roller coaster stay at English Premier League side Manchester City by joining Italian champions Juventus, the Press Association reported on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who joined City from bitter Manchester rivals United in 2009, will undergo a medical on Wednesday, although he has yet to agree personal terms on a deal which could cost the Turin club up to Â£13.5million (16 million euros).

This follows talks between City director of football Txiki Begiristain and his Juventus counterparts on Tuesday and new club manager Manuel Pellegrini agreed Tevez should be allowed to end his controversial four-year stay.

Although Juventus will only be paying an initial nine million euros, a further six could be payable if various clauses are met over the course of what is understood will be a three-year contract.

Tevez, who began his spell in England in the 2006/07 season with West Ham and became a folk hero there by scoring the goal that preserved their Premier League status in 2006, captained City to the 2011 FA Cup victory two years after leaving United when his relationship with then manager Alex Ferguson deteriorated.

However, his relationship with City manager Roberto Mancini reached a lower level than with Ferguson as he was stripped of the captaincy and then refused to warm-up when told to during a Champions League match with Bayern Munich in the 2011/12 campaign.

Mancini said that Tevez would never play for the club again but after being exiled he was recalled and played a role in City's nail-biting Premier League title win which saw them edge out United on the final day of the season.

Last season the two men seemed to have reached a better understanding and Tevez finished the club's joint-top scorer with 17 goals.

However, even though Mancini has since been sacked after City disappointingly conceded the title to United, Tevez is seen as surplus to requirements as Pellegrini seeks to rebuild in his own style.