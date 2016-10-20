Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Terror police investigate suspicious item on UK subway

By | Associated Press

LONDON – British authorities have conducted a controlled explosion on London's subway system after train staff reported finding a suspicious item on a train travelling eastbound on the Jubilee Line.

The incident took place at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT; 0600 a.m. EDT) at the North Greenwich Underground Station. The station, which was evacuated, remains closed.

Specialist police officers from the Metropolitan Police and the British Transport Police were taking part in the investigation Thursday.

Authorities say they have an "open mind," but that the Met's Counter Terrorism Command is leading the inquiry.