Tensions rise as vote count in Honduras drags on

Tensions are rising in Honduras as incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez has emerged with a slim lead for re-election following a reported computer glitch shut down vote counting for several hours.

Challenger Salvador Nasralla has alleged fraud and says he won't respect the official results. He's watched an initial five-point lead diminish in recent days as official results have trickled out.

By early Thursday, Hernandez was ahead by about 22,000 votes, with about 88 percent of Sunday's votes processed.

Opposition supporters protested through the night outside the electoral court's facilities, setting up some highway roadblocks and lighting fires in the streets. Police responded with tear gas as calls to maintain calm were increasingly unheeded.

Court president David Matamoros says complete results will be available Thursday afternoon.