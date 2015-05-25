Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 11, 2015

Tear gas fired amid clashes between protesters, Indian law enforcement in disputed Kashmir

By | Associated Press
    Kashmiri women watch the funeral procession of Farooq Ahmed Bhat in Palhalan, some 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015. Hundreds of angry protesters clashed with Indian authorities on Tuesday at the funeral of the young man killed during a demonstration in disputed Kashmir. Separatists called for a daylong strike in the tense Himalayan territory.(AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) (The Associated Press)

    Kashmiri women participate in the funeral procession of Farooq Ahmed Bhat in Palhalan, some 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015. Hundreds of angry protesters clashed with Indian authorities on Tuesday at the funeral of the young man killed during a demonstration in disputed Kashmir. Separatists called for a daylong strike in the tense Himalayan territory. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) (The Associated Press)

SRINAGAR, India – Clashes have erupted in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir after authorities blocked a pro-independence march to local U.N. office to mark the anniversary of a separatist leader's execution in New Delhi 31 years ago.

Police fired tear gas after scores of Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front activists defied a curfew Wednesday and assembled in the main business district of Srinagar chanting slogans like "We want freedom" and "Return the mortal remains of Mohammed Maqbool Butt."

The demonstrators responded by throwing stones at the police and paramilitary soldiers. A police officer speaking on customary condition of anonymity said that at least eight activists were detained.

Wednesday marked the 1984 hanging of pro-independence leader Butt, who was convicted of killing an intelligence officer.