Tanzania leader fires nearly 10,000 over fake documents

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has fired nearly 10,000 civil servants accused of having falsified academic qualifications to get their jobs.

The civil servants have been given 15 days to leave their jobs or risk jail terms of up to seven years.

Since winning elections in 2015 Magufuli has strengthened his reputation for fighting corruption with decisions many see as aimed at improving service delivery.

Corruption is widespread in this East African country.