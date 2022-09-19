Taliban frees last American prisoner in Afghanistan in prisoner swap with the US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Taliban freed the last U.S. prisoner being held hostage in Afghanistan on Monday as part of a prisoner swap with the U.S. government.

Mark Frerichs, a U.S. Navy veteran and engineer, was first abducted by the Taliban from Kabul in 2020 while working as a contractor. His freedom came in exchange for the release of Bashir Noorzai, a Taliban member convicted in 2008 of running an expansive heroin smuggling operation.

President Biden commuted Noorzai's sentence and the exchange took place at the airport in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul.

"Today, we have secured the release of Mark Frerichs, and he will soon be home. Mark was taken in Afghanistan in January, 2020 and held for 31 months," Biden said in a statement. "His release is the culmination of years of tireless work by dedicated public servants across our government and other partner governments, and I want to thank them for all that effort."

Biden added that the U.S. is still seeking the release of Americans held across the globe. The most high-profile case is that of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being held in Russia on charges of cannabis possession.

The exchange comes as the U.S. and the Taliban continue to negotiate the return of billions of dollars worth of frozen assets to the country. The funds had belonged to the now-defunct U.S.-backed government of Afghanistan, which fell to the Taliban last year.

The Biden administration and the United Nations are working to release the funds in an effort to stabilize the Afghan economy, which has all but collapsed under Taliban rule and Western sanctions. Humanitarian organizations have warned that the Afghan people may face hunger in the impending winter.

