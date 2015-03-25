Taliban deny any role in attack on Red Cross in Afghanistan

The Taliban have denied any role in this week's attack on a compound housing the International Committee of the Red Cross in eastern Afghanistan. The assault by two attackers killed an Afghan guard.

Afghan Taliban spokesman Qari Yousef Ahmadi said Friday in an emailed statement that the group was not involved in the attack. He said the Taliban had previously given their blessing to the ICRC to conduct polio vaccinations in areas they control and would never support attacking an independent aid group.

The statement deepened the mystery of who was behind the attack, which came days after another aid group's compound was targeted.

The Red Cross is considered one of the most respected agencies in Afghanistan. It has good relations with all parties to the conflict, including the Taliban.