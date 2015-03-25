Taliban clash with Afghan police at security post, leaving at least 4 dead

Afghan national police say they clashed with Taliban fighters in the northern province of Baghlan in a gunbattle that left at least two police officers and two militants dead.

Baghlan deputy police chief Col. Sadeq Muradi said Wednesday an undetermined number of Taliban fighters attacked a police security post at about 5 a.m. with assault rifles and rocket propelled grenades.

In five hours of fighting, police and Afghan National Army reinforcements were called in and were eventually able to fight the Taliban off.

Muradi said one militant's body was found on the field but the Taliban later said it had lost two fighters in the attack.

The Taliban also claimed 10 police had been killed, but Muradi said his force had only lost two men.