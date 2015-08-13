Syrian TV says explosion has gone off in coastal city of Lattakia, causing casualties

next Image 1 of 3

Syrian state-run television says an explosion has gone off in the coastal city of Lattakia, causing a number of casualties.

It says Thursday's blast went off near the Dar al-Fatwa center, which represents the country's Sunni authority. It was not immediately known what caused the blast or how many were hurt. The official news agency SANA says "terrorists" fired several rockets that landed in the city.

Explosions are rare in Lattakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The city has been tense following the alleged shooting of a senior military officer by a relative of Assad over a road rage incident.

Around 1,000 people staged a rare protest in the city last week, demanding Suleliman Assad's his execution amid widespread anger. The Syrian government said he was arrested Tuesday.