©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 5, 2015

Syrian TV says explosion has gone off in coastal city of Lattakia, causing casualties

    Image 1 of 3

    In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian security forces stand next to burnt out cars as they inspect the scene where rockets struck in front Dar al-Fatwa building, background, which represents the country’s Sunni authority, in the coastal city of Lattakia, Syria, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015. Rockets fire struck several districts in the coastal city of Lattakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar Assad, killing and wounding several people, the country's state-run news agency reported. (SANA via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Image 2 of 3

    In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian men inspect cars that were burned by rockets that struck in the coastal city of Lattakia, Syria, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015. Rockets fire struck several districts in the coastal city of Lattakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar Assad, killing two civilians and wounding 13 others, the country’s state-run news agency reported. (SANA via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Image 3 of 3

    In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a Syrian man inspects cars that were burned by rockets that struck in the coastal city of Lattakia, Syria, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015. Rockets fire struck several districts in the coastal city of Lattakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar Assad, killing two civilians and wounding 13 others, the country’s state-run news agency reported. (SANA via AP) (The Associated Press)

BEIRUT – Syrian state-run television says an explosion has gone off in the coastal city of Lattakia, causing a number of casualties.

It says Thursday's blast went off near the Dar al-Fatwa center, which represents the country's Sunni authority. It was not immediately known what caused the blast or how many were hurt. The official news agency SANA says "terrorists" fired several rockets that landed in the city.

Explosions are rare in Lattakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The city has been tense following the alleged shooting of a senior military officer by a relative of Assad over a road rage incident.

Around 1,000 people staged a rare protest in the city last week, demanding Suleliman Assad's his execution amid widespread anger. The Syrian government said he was arrested Tuesday.